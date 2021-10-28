50/50 Thursdays
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says due to a power outage at the Verdine Water Plant, it is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for some areas.

• Beglis Parkway to North Claiborne Street

• I-10 to West Jim Pickens Road

The city says it will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

