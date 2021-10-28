Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says due to a power outage at the Verdine Water Plant, it is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for some areas.

• Beglis Parkway to North Claiborne Street

• I-10 to West Jim Pickens Road

The city says it will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.

