Lake Charles store damaged by possible tornado

By Haley Weger
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shoppers describe a terrifying scene during Wednesday’s storm - they were inside a local store when the building began to shake.

Walgreen’s on Lake and McNeese closed for a few hours after a possible tornado ripped through the store, and there is damage to the roof.

Walgreen’s employees say the entire store started shaking and hail was hitting the windows. They say they could hear the wind and rain hitting the windows, and shortly after the tornado warning, they say the lights started flickering.

The lights then went completely out and security lights came on.

Customers and employees were warned to take shelter and employees say everybody was panicking, unsure of where to take shelter.

”Scared, better take shelter now,” said Walgreen’s employee Amber LeJeune.

I went into panic mode,” said Walgreen’s employee Joeanna Gaspard. “I panicked, I was like, ‘I’m getting out of here.’ It was dark, I couldn’t even see to get out of there and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is not happening.”

The employees say their cars were picked up and moved by the winds. One car’s bumper ended up streets over and another vehicle’s tail lights were blown completely off.

