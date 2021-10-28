FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy weather continues into Friday, Fall weather returns in time for Halloween

Temperatures cooling quickly through the afternoon and into the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Wind Advisory continues to remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening as gust are approaching 35-40 mph at times so you’ll need to make sure any loose items are tied down. Winds will relax a little through the evening hours and we’ll see temperatures cooling through the overnight hours and just how cool we get will depend on how strong winds remain through the overnight and if we see any cloud cover pushing through.

Sunshine and windy conditions return for our Friday (KPLC)

If you have any outdoor plans this evening go ahead and prepare for a windy evening with plenty of sunshine and temperatures falling into the middle 60′s through early evening and eventually into the lower 60′s and a few upper 50′s by late evening. Clear skies will be around for much of the overnight but some high clouds will be moving in from the north and those could slow our cooling through the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to be in the lower to middle 50′s for our Friday morning with mostly sunny skies with a brisk wind out of the Northwest. You’ll probably need to grab a jacket before heading out the door in the morning as it will be chilly with the wind blowing. Thankfully the quiet weather will stick around for Friday with plenty of sunshine around for the afternoon with just a few clouds around from time to time as highs reach the upper 60′s to near 70 which will run around 5-10 degrees cooler than normal.

Fall weather makes a return throughout the next week (KPLC)

Just in time for Halloween the Fall weather has arrived with our cooler afternoons continuing into the weekend with highs in the lower 70′s on Saturday and middle 70′s for Sunday. Outdoor plans will be just fine with no issues as sunshine will be sticking around as high pressure continues to build in overhead and as it does so winds will decrease as well. Quiet weather will be sticking around through early next week with highs staying pretty steady in the middle to upper 70′s through next Wednesday before we see changes arriving once again. It will be time to take the jackets or light coats out of the closet as overnight temperatures will be rather chilly with lower 50′s for many locations with a few upper 40′s likely north of I-10.

Temperatures below average over the next few days (KPLC)

Moving into the middle of next week another pattern change moves into the area with a cold front swinging through the area by Wednesday and Thursday. While the system doesn’t look to be as strong as our last one showers and storms will be accompanying the front bringing some increased rain chances and behind it another shot of cooler temperatures. Just how cool we get will have to wait to be seen but models continue to keep the Fall weather around for at least the next week and a little beyond. We’ll keep an eye on it as it gets closer, but for now enjoy the sunshine and cooler weather around for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Sunny and dry weather sticking around into the weekend (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.