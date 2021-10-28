FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A well-deserved quiet pattern ahead with cooler drier air arriving

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much-needed quiet stretch of weather returns to Southwest Louisiana over the next several days, but today is going to quite windy as northwesterly winds behind yesterday’s cold front kick up at times over 30 mph through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. this evening. Heading out the door this morning you can expect to see temperatures starting out in the 50s with a clear commute as highs warm into the lower 70s this afternoon.

A jacket or wind breaker may come in handy today if you’ll be outdoors, mainly because winds will really be gusting through the day. By afternoon, winds gusts could be betweeh 30 to 40 mph at times. These highest gusts will calm a bit by sunset, but an overall breezy day returns for Friday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High thin clouds will be around at times tomorrow as the upper-level low departs to our north, but there will be no threat of rain for any of the outdoor events ahead for tonight or Friday.

High pressure will be in place through the weekend, keeping our cool and quiet weather around for several more days. Expect morning lows to dip into the upper 40s with highs in the 70s through Halloween. Next week looks to start off quiet with another cold front on the way toward the middle to latter half of next week. Highs each day remain in the 70s with lows generally in the 50s each morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

