Facilities along Industrial Avenue suffer damage from Wednesday’s storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though not all of Lake Charles experienced the devastation left behind near Ham Reid Road, facilities on Industrial Avenue experienced some significant damage.

Bayou Services Moving and Storage at 2925 Industrial Ave. suffered major damage.

One side of the roof collapsed leaving a big pile of rubble.

Then, at 3001 Industrial Ave., the police jury’s transit building was damaged - some trees blew down and they lost some metal siding.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury spokesman Tom Hoefer says employees say it was frightening.

“My understanding is the employees here told us that it was about a minute to a little more than that of very strong winds - very loud and very scary,” Hoefer said.

Hoefer says three transit buses were damaged, but he’s uncertain how badly. He says there will be no service interruptions.

Also, there was damage to a number of employees’ personal vehicles in the parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.