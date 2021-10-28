50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Facilities along Industrial Avenue suffer damage from Wednesday’s storms

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though not all of Lake Charles experienced the devastation left behind near Ham Reid Road, facilities on Industrial Avenue experienced some significant damage.

Bayou Services Moving and Storage at 2925 Industrial Ave. suffered major damage.

One side of the roof collapsed leaving a big pile of rubble.

Then, at 3001 Industrial Ave., the police jury’s transit building was damaged - some trees blew down and they lost some metal siding.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury spokesman Tom Hoefer says employees say it was frightening.

“My understanding is the employees here told us that it was about a minute to a little more than that of very strong winds - very loud and very scary,” Hoefer said.

Hoefer says three transit buses were damaged, but he’s uncertain how badly. He says there will be no service interruptions.

Also, there was damage to a number of employees’ personal vehicles in the parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Bayou Services Moving and Storage at 2925 Industrial Ave. suffered major damage.
VIDEO: Facilities along Industrial Avenue suffer damage from Wednesday’s storms
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP...
Gov. Edwards set to hold news conference in Lake Charles Thursday
A new park in Lake Charles looks to relieve flooding issues in some areas.
VIDEO: Stormwater project
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe threat over, turning cooler through the weekend