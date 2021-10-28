50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to devastation from Wednesday’s storm

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a tornado heavily damaged many homes in south Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office visited the area to check up on residents and make sure no one was injured.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a command center in the Rouse’s parking lot off of Nelson Road Wednesday afternoon, and they went door to door checking on people in the nearby neighborhoods.

We rode through one of the neighborhoods and made a stop on Justin Lane, where there is significant damage to houses. We spoke with a couple who told us they were at work while the storm pushed through the area. A neighbor notified them of the damage done to their house.

And just to put into perspective how strong those winds were - the couple had the dead bolt locked on their front door. The lock is now bent and the trim around the door is pulled out from the winds bursting through the door.

“It’s like surreal. Like it wasn’t really happening,” one of the residents said. “I remember asking her ‘are you joking,’ and she was like, ‘I’m not joking.’ She was bawling crying, and she said ‘I’m not joking.’ So anyway, the weather, it was really bad, so we had to pass before we could actually start coming home.”

The couple told me that they are just grateful they were not home.

