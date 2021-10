Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Southwest Louisiana until 4 P.M. today, Oct. 27, 2021.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 4 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/p9GP6NwjPB — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) October 27, 2021

