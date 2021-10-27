SWLA school boards update mask policies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mask mandates were lifted across the state yesterday by Gov. John Bel Edwards with a few exceptions for public transportation, medical facilities, and schools. However, school boards have been given the option to opt out of mask mandates as a district if they are following the CDC’s quarantine guidelines.

Here is a breakdown of the current mask policy for each parish school board:

CALCASIEU

The Calcasieu Parish School Board says, for now, students in Calcasieu Parish will still need to wear masks.

The board says because they adopted the Louisiana Department of Education’s parent choice option for quarantines, Calcasieu does not currently qualify to opt out under the change in policy. They plan to address this in a special board meeting within the week.

CAMERON

In Cameron Parish, the school board says they are following CDC guidelines and students there will only be required to wear masks on school buses.

ALLEN

Allen Parish school officials say they are reviewing their stance on masks in schools and will release a formal statement by the end of today.

There is no word yet from school officials in Jeff Davis, Beauregard, or Vernon parishes regarding changes to their policies.

