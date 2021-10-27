SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2021.

Zion Houston Boyd, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Olivia Sue Hopson, 29, Silsbee, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); speeding.

Colton Shane Fountain, 27, Starks: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a legend drug; tail lamps.

Steven Tyler White, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jesse Ross Dupin, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gevonte Joseph Banks, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Larry Wilbert Leger, 40, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; switched license plates; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Charles Wesley Sanders, 42, Woodville, MS: Instate detainer.

Craig Allen Scott Jr., 26, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Emilee Michelle Dailey, 23, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; escape.

Cyril Ellis Sidney Prejean Jr., 29, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000.

Scotty Wayne Tharp, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); failure to comply with provisions of release; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Lynn Pullard Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; parole detainer.

Cole Logan Jackson, 20, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges).

Benjamin Brandon Orphey, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of firearms during a crime.

Jaden Daquan Coleman, 19, Iowa: Armed robbery.

Bendrick Ramaude Harrison, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Quinn Quibodeaux, 20, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

