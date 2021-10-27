50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Orgeron says Max Johnson still QB1

LSU quarterback Max Johnson throws a pass during the Tigers' matchup with #22 Auburn in Tiger...
LSU quarterback Max Johnson throws a pass during the Tigers' matchup with #22 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson took an absolute beating in Oxford, and struggled a bit with his accuracy. But, Coach Orgeron said don’t read too much into Garrett Nussmeier getting some playing time against Ole Miss.

“No Max is still our starting quarterback. He was a little beat up. I wanted to give him a break. Get Garrett some time. I told Garrett I would give him some time. But Max is still our starting quarterback. If there’s a chance to give Garrett to get some time in there, some quality reps we will,” said Ed Orgeron.

It’s an open week for LSU, so the focus turns to recruiting. Coach O is out at the end of the season, but he’s still working the recruits.

“You got to take care of Louisiana first. We’re going to Louisiana, some key players in Houston. We’re going to the school, going to the guidance counselor, check their grades. Ask the coach how they’re doing. Maybe see a workout, maybe not see a workout. But definitely see a game. I think it’s more less being visible, and evaluating prospects that are still out there. But a lot of the prospects that we’re seeing are committed to us, and or have an offer from us. So it’s just about recruiting, and recruiting the coach,” said Orgeron.

LSU’s 2022 class currently holds 14 commits. The class is ranked No. 11 in the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

REPORT: LSU LB Navonteque Strong enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week after 31-17 loss to Ole Miss
LSU Tigers
No. 12 Ole Miss ground game dominates LSU in 31-17 loss
LSU Tigers
Edna Karr 4-star WR Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU