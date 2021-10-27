50/50 Thursdays
No. 8 Southeastern continues to climb after cracking FCS Top 10 for first time since 2014

Southeastern Lions
Southeastern Lions(WAFB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Enjoying their best season since 2014, the Southeastern Lions (6-1; 4-0 Southland) have their eye on bringing an FCS National Championship to Hammond.

Leading the Lions is quarterback Cole Kelley, who recently won his fourth Southland Conference Player of the Week honor this season. On Saturday, Kelley engineered a Southeastern attack that racked up 621 total yards in a 51-14 victory over Northwestern State. He threw for 347 yards, connecting with 11 different receivers and adding a career-high 67 yards rushing.

Kelley leads the nation in completion percentage (74.5, 1st), points responsible for (206, 1st) and total offense (436.3 ypg), while also ranking among the national leaders in completions per game (30.86, 2nd), passing efficiency (180.0, 2nd), passing touchdowns (3rd) and passing yards (3rd).

The Southeastern offense is the FCS leader in third-down conversion percentage (59.5, 1st) and completion percentage (73.7, 1st), while also ranking among the FCS leaders in first downs (217, 2nd), scoring offense (50.7 ppg, 2nd), total offense (576.9 ypg, 2nd), passing offense (404.0 ypg, 3rd), tackles for loss allowed per game (2.86, 2nd) and team passing efficiency (181.34, 3rd).

Southeastern will be back home on Saturday, hosting McNeese at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

