Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer named SOCON Preseason Player of the Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer has made quite the name for herself at Samford since transferring from UL Lafayette last season. The reigning SoCon Player of the Year was picked to repeat the honor in the annual SoCon Preseason selections.

Cournoyer, a 5-4 junior guard led the Bulldogs and the conference in scoring last season at 18.4 points per game. In addition, she averaged 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Samford, who finished 2020-21 as the regular season champions with an 11-2 record, received three first-place votes in the SoCon Preseason Coaches’ Poll and six in the league’s Media Poll while ranking second in both polls.

Cournoyer was the eighth player in high school history to score 5,000 career points and only the second in Louisiana girls basketball history according to MaxPreps.

