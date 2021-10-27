McNeese set to open the Lynn Kennedy era in two weeks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls are set to hit the floor in the first scrimmage of the season against Dillard on Saturday, but then after that, it’s time to lock in for game one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Despite the team being unfamiliar with each other, head coach Lynn Kennedy said the team chemistry is something special to watch.

“I’ve been doing this for 26 years. Probably the best chemistry from a team this early. It’s amazing to me because they’re all new to each other and I think a lot of that has a reflection on our returners,” said Kennedy. “They embraced our new players, they want to get better, they want to be coached, they want to win.”

That will to win should help the Cowgirls as they enter 2021 with a lot of new faces, and just four returners from last season.

With a few notable games on their schedule against power-five programs, the Cowbgirls’ fast-formed bond will be tested against top-tier talent.

“It’s a good combination of competitive games that will challenge us as well as stepping up into high level, high caliber games and then getting ready for the conference tournament, the preseason conference tournament and then the Southland Conference,” said Kennedy. “To have that opportunity and experience for our players to play in like an NCAA-styled game, that’s what we want .We want to do that early on so that there’s no surprises in March.”

Kennedy’s philosophy is, ‘shoot to win.’ For him, giving the confidence to his players to pull up on the offensive end will allow them to play aggressively.

That mindset scoring will positively affect McNeese’s effort on defense.

“We are very very aggressive offensively. I love to shoot the ball. I want to give them confidence to shoot it at any time, all five have the green light. They know what shot to take at what time we try to score within nine to 10 seconds of the shot clock,” said Kennedy. “We look for spacing, attack, read defense. Using that to create opportunities really quick. It starts with the fast break and that comes from the defensive end. Emphasis on rebounding on defense and we want to be aggressive on the defensive end so we can go play offense.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.