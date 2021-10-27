50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese set to open the Lynn Kennedy era in two weeks

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls are set to hit the floor in the first scrimmage of the season against Dillard on Saturday, but then after that, it’s time to lock in for game one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Despite the team being unfamiliar with each other, head coach Lynn Kennedy said the team chemistry is something special to watch.

“I’ve been doing this for 26 years. Probably the best chemistry from a team this early. It’s amazing to me because they’re all new to each other and I think a lot of that has a reflection on our returners,” said Kennedy. “They embraced our new players, they want to get better, they want to be coached, they want to win.”

That will to win should help the Cowgirls as they enter 2021 with a lot of new faces, and just four returners from last season.

With a few notable games on their schedule against power-five programs, the Cowbgirls’ fast-formed bond will be tested against top-tier talent.

“It’s a good combination of competitive games that will challenge us as well as stepping up into high level, high caliber games and then getting ready for the conference tournament, the preseason conference tournament and then the Southland Conference,” said Kennedy. “To have that opportunity and experience for our players to play in like an NCAA-styled game, that’s what we want .We want to do that early on so that there’s no surprises in March.”

Kennedy’s philosophy is, ‘shoot to win.’ For him, giving the confidence to his players to pull up on the offensive end will allow them to play aggressively.

That mindset scoring will positively affect McNeese’s effort on defense.

“We are very very aggressive offensively. I love to shoot the ball. I want to give them confidence to shoot it at any time, all five have the green light. They know what shot to take at what time we try to score within nine to 10 seconds of the shot clock,” said Kennedy. “We look for spacing, attack, read defense. Using that to create opportunities really quick. It starts with the fast break and that comes from the defensive end. Emphasis on rebounding on defense and we want to be aggressive on the defensive end so we can go play offense.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

cody orgeron
McNeese faces must win at Southeastern
SWS
McNeese set to open the Lynn Kennedy era in two weeks
Samford's Andrea Cournoyer was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year.
Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer named SOCON Preseason Player of the Year
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week after 31-17 loss to Ole Miss