Man breaks into apartment through woman’s Lacassine apartment attic

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - A woman was sitting in her Lacassine apartment when Gregory Bonnette broke in through the door leading to her attic. When he realized she was home, he ran from her apartment, back into the attic.

According to authorities, Bonnette broke into a woman’s Lacassine apartment Monday, Oct. 25

“I froze for a second. I said ‘excuse me?’, ‘oh, I’m sorry’ because he didn’t see me at first,” said the woman living in the apartment.

It seemed Bonnette was just as startled as she was.

“She startled him. Apparently, he thought no one was home,” Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said. “He had gained access to the apartment through the attic and had dropped into her living area. So, when he saw her, he took off and ran out of the apartment.”

Neighbors say Bonnette took off out of her apartment, and went back up into the attic, barricading himself inside, according to authorities.

The woman living in the apartment said once she couldn’t get him to come out, she started reaching out for help.

“His brother tried to get him down and he wouldn’t come down.”

“So they called the landlord, and the landlord called the cops. So he snuck and got down from my other neighbor’s apartment and he came out here and met the cops!” the woman living in the apartment said.

Deputies arrested him on two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and booked him in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail.

Neighbors say this wasn’t the first time he went up into the attic.

“It was coming. He was warned,” a neighbor said. “They kept saying, ‘we’ll call the cops if you don’t get down.’”

Bonnette’s brother and father both live in the complex, which is how authorities believe he was getting access to the attic.

“Apparently, he had easy access to move from one, above one apartment to the next through the attic crawl space,” Ivey said.

Neighbors agree that he could access anything he wanted from the attic crawl space.

“He could go wherever he wanted while he was up there. And if he stepped on the sheetrock, he was going through their ceiling,” a neighbor said.

Which he allegedly did. Neighbors say a few weeks before the break in, Bonnette fell through his father’s roof.

Neighbors say they will be extra cautious in the future.

“It’s kind of freaky - now that I’m really thinking about it hard,” a neighbor said.

Ivey said there weren’t any items reported stolen from the apartment, but adds that this is the 21st incident where Bonnette has been arrested.

Ivey says most of the other incidents are narcotics related, domestic violence, or theft.

