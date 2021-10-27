50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA suspends West St. John, Mentorship following brawl

A brawl erupted during the West St. John at Mentorship football game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
A brawl erupted during the West St. John at Mentorship football game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has suspended both West St. John and Mentorship for week nine of the season following a brawl between the two teams on Oct. 22.

The suspensions mean the Rams will have to forfeit their homecoming game against Riverside and the Sharks will forfeit their matchup against winless and scoreless Collegiate Baton Rouge.

