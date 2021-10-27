50/50 Thursdays
LCCP Football hit with one-year postseason ban by LHSAA

LCCP football
LCCP football(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep confirmed it has been ruled ineligible for the 2021 football postseason as the result of LHSAA sanctions. The school was not forced to forfeit any games and no other sports are involved in the LHSAA’s ruling.

LCCP did not release any further details of the violations beyond the sanctions being a one-year playoff ban.

LCCP Principal Shanice Williams and Athletics Director Freddie Harrison issued a joint statement in regards to the playoff ban:

“Lake Charles College Prep is committed to maintaining and ensuring the highest standards of compliance in our athletic program. We respectfully disagree with the sanctions issued by the LHSAA which will keep our football players from participating in the playoffs this season. While this is unfortunate, we will continue to maintain the integrity of our program, and we look forward to participating fully next season.”

The Blazers are 5-3 this season and are in a position to win the school’s fourth-straight district title with a win over Iowa this week. Both the Blazers and Jackets have an undefeated district record heading into the matchup.

“These kids deserve more. They have put the work in over the years to get to this point and it’s not fair but it is what it is,” said LCCP head coach Erick Franklin in regards to ending the season with a possible district title while being forced to miss the playoffs. “It’ll be our ninth game this week and we will have 10 games by next week and so be it. Hopefully, everything goes right and we’re going to sign nine kids to college, so it will be fine.”

The LHSAA did not release its sanctions as the association “discontinued the dissemination of penalty rulings to the media” since the fall of 2018. The LHSAA leaves it to the member schools to reveal their sanctions.

