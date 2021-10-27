Iowa man accused of armed robbery

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been accused of an armed robbery at a local business Tuesday, according to the Iowa Police Department.

Iowa officers responded to local business at approximately 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, where a man, later identified as Jaden Coleman, 19, of Iowa, allegedly entered and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money from the register, according to the Iowa Police Department.

Upon receiving cash, Coleman fled the scene on a bicycle, according to police.

With the help of witnesses, Iowa officers and detectives were able to later locate Coleman at his residence where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Police say Coleman has been accused of one count of felony armed robbery and has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 assisted in the investigation, according to police.

