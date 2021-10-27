Oasis A Safe Haven hosts Flowers on the Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oasis A Safe Haven hosted their annual Flowers on the Lake event Tuesday afternoon.

“Byron Lee Ray, age 31, stabbed by his girlfriend. William S. Clark, age 43, shot by a girlfriend. Andrew Lefleur III, 39, shot by a family member,” director Kathy Williams said at the event.

It was a bittersweet evening at the lakefront as dozens attended Flowers on the Lake - an event that honors and remembers those who died from reported domestic violence.

“A lot of people don’t realize how many lives have been lost, nationwide, due to domestic violence,” attendee Chasity Chretien said.

Oasis A Safe Haven hosts this ceremony every year. It is a tradition founded by past director Ann Polak.

The event’s purpose is to remind the community that domestic violence can happen anywhere.

“We wanted to honor the women who died because of domestic violence, but we also wanted to raise the awareness of domestic violence in our community,” Polak said.

Each year, men and women who lost their lives in Calcasieu, Allen and Cameron Parish are honored with a special ceremony. This year, three men were among the 63 people in Louisiana who were killed.

“Your first thought that came to your mind was she was probably defending herself. That may be the case, that may not be the case - we don’t know,” Williams said. “The fact is that men are abused, and that’s not okay.”

Some attended to show their support.

“We come to bring awareness to it, because sometimes it does get over-shadowed,” Chretien said.

“People need to see that there are those that do care, that they won’t feel alone, that there are those that will lend a helping hand,” attendee Derrick Gallien Sr. said.

Others attended to honor those they knew.

“When I worked at the shelter who lost their live, for those women, I would never miss this event,” Polak said. “Just to remember them, and in some way, let the community know that everyone makes a difference.”

The number for the Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Line is 337-436-4552 or 800-223-8066.

More information about Oasis A Safe Haven can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.