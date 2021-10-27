Five SWLA schools affected by new LHSAA classification numbers

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the enrollment numbers for member schools Wednesday for the purpose of reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The numbers were sent out ahead of the first classification meeting on Nov. 3.

Schools have until Nov. 2 to appeal submitted enrollment figures and Nov. 3 to declare whether opt up in Class or Division.

Only five schools in Southwest Louisiana are directly affected with three of them being football-playing schools. Washington-Marion High School’s enrollment of 522 is down more than 130 students from the 2018 reclassification. That year, the Charging Indians were the cutoff in Class 4A, making them the smallest school in their classification.

Also changing classes will be Kinder High School. The Yellow Jackets saw a growth of nearly 60 students since 2018, with an enrollment of 425. The cutoff for Class 2A was 393.

With Washington-Marion and Kinder projected to play in Class 3A next school year, there may be big changes in the district format. Currently, District 4-3A has six members and may just add the two schools, although there is a chance they’ll be added to 5-3A or split amongst them.

Speaking of big district changes, Grand Lake High School is projected to be a Class 2A school with an enrollment of 242. While that number is only six higher than 2018, the Hornets’ were the eighth-largest enrollment in Class 1A during the last reclassification. This year, 236 is the cutoff for Class 1A.

Grand Lake’s addition to the Class 2A roster will be an interesting one as the closest 2A schools to Grand Lake are both Welsh High School and Vinton High School at 39 miles. Welsh and Vinton are currently in different districts.

The non-football schools that will be changing classes is Fairview High School and Singer High School who both will drop to Class C. The schools were the third and second smallest schools respectively in Class B during the last reclassification period. Fairview’s enrollment of 106 is the cutoff in Class C with Harrisonburg’s 107 being considered Class B.

