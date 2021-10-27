50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe threat over, turning cooler through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What an active day with numerous warnings issued earlier Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather is now over! Storms brought damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes to SWLA.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Now that the front has moved through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. It will likely be very windy tonight into Thursday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph possible.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows Thursday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s. And it is looking more likely that many areas could reach the 40s for morning lows Friday through Sunday!

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! We will begin to warm by Sunday into next week, but not as warm as the past week has been.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The long range computer models do show another significant front next week, but that is still over a week away and subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Line of strong to severe storms to impact our area
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storm threat through the afternoon as a cold front arrives
.
Wade's Video Forecast: severe storms possible Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms Wednesday ahead of a cold front, then turning much cooler