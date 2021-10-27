FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe threat over, turning cooler through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What an active day with numerous warnings issued earlier Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather is now over! Storms brought damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes to SWLA.

Now that the front has moved through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. It will likely be very windy tonight into Thursday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows Thursday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s. And it is looking more likely that many areas could reach the 40s for morning lows Friday through Sunday!

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! We will begin to warm by Sunday into next week, but not as warm as the past week has been.

The long range computer models do show another significant front next week, but that is still over a week away and subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

