FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On alert for severe weather through this afternoon ahead of a cold front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off to a quiet start for the early commute but the weather will be going downhill quickly later this morning and into the afternoon as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves through ahead of a cold front. These storms will be capable of damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The primary threat will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for seeing severe weather today, so make sure you have our KPLC weather app downloaded with alerts turned on before heading out the door for work and school.

10 AM (KPLC)

The primary threat from the main line of storms will be damaging winds, but a couple of individual thunderstorm cells that develop ahead of this line will be capable of a spin-up tornado or two. The threat level was heightened overnight by the Storm Prediction Center for the eastern part of our viewing area through the Baton Rouge area as this will be where these individual supercell storms could develop later this morning and afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts while on the go today.

1 PM (KPLC)

This line of storms should be well to our east by the time you head home from work in the 5:00 p.m. hour as conditions quickly improve through the evening and overnight with temperatures slowly dropping through the 60s and into the 50s overnight. Thursday will bring a windy and cooler day with clouds at times and sunshine at others, but the winds will be the biggest issue tomorrow, at times gusting over 30 mph out of the northwest. This will usher in much drier and cooler air that will remain in place through the holiday weekend.

4 PM (KPLC)

After today’s storm threat comes to an end, there will be a prolonged stint of dry weather through at least early next week. High temperatures will stay in the 70s each day with pleasantly cool mornings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another front by late next week brings another push of cooler air by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

