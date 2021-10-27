SWLA weather updates - Oct. 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The latest on severe weather in Southwest Louisiana.

SWLA Schools

The Calcasieu Parish School board has announced early dismissals for two schools Wednesday, Oct. 27.

· Vincent Settlement Elementary will be dismissed at 2 p.m. due to a power outage on campus. Normal dismissal procedures will be followed, and students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

· LaGrange High School will be dismissed at 2 p.m. due to a power outage on campus. Normal dismissal procedures will be followed, and students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

