COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 27, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 25.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 770 new cases.
· 10 new deaths.
· 310 patients hospitalized (13 fewer than previous update).
· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 47 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 59 new cases.
· 2 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 23 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 44 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 11 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 11 active cases among inmates.
· 35 active cases among staff members.
