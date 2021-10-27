50/50 Thursdays
Behavioral Health Services Program expands in the Lake Area

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Local leaders report seeing an increase in mental health issues they’re attributing to the series of natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic.

”In my thirty-five years of practice, I’ve never seen a mental health need greater than what the community is facing right now,” said Consultant for Lake Charles Memorial Doctor Dale Archer Jr..

The City of Lake Charles has teamed up with Lake Charles Memorial Health System to provide mental health counseling for low to moderate-income residents in Lake Charles.

“This program will be able to allow individuals to access mental health care and it’s sorely needed,” Archer said.

Consultant for Lake Charles Memorial Doctor Dale Archer Jr. said the sessions will be open to anyone who qualifies.

“It’ll be open to families, it’ll be open to parents, it’s open to children, adolescents and it all starts with an assessment, and then we can determine what you need to get back on your feet,” Archer said.

Supporting the stance, Mayor Nic Hunter wants society to change the stigma on mental health.

“We have got to do more as a society to erase the stigma of mental health and we are willing to do that as the City of Lake Charles by saying it’s okay sometimes to not feel okay and if you do feel that way, reach out,” Archer said.

Archer said there is no limit to the number of people they can help.

“We don’t have a number, we don’t have a cap. We have tremendous resources to be able to address this. So we just everyone out there to pick up the phone and call in,” Archer said.

Those interested in applying or need more information are encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Memorial Health System by calling 337-480-7801.

