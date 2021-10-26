50/50 Thursdays
Water to be shut down from Jimmy Savoie to Camille in Cameron for repair

The repair is estimated to take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes if there are no issues,...
The repair is estimated to take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes if there are no issues, according to the parish.(Pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish has announced it will be shutting off water from Jimmy Savoie Road to Camille Road Wednesday for a water main repair.

According to the parish, at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, water from Jimmy Savoie Road, along Hwy 27, to Camille Road will be isolated and shut off for a water main repair.

The repair is estimated to take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes if there are no issues, according to the parish.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

