Water to be shut down from Jimmy Savoie to Camille in Cameron for repair

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish has announced it will be shutting off water from Jimmy Savoie Road to Camille Road Wednesday for a water main repair.

According to the parish, at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, water from Jimmy Savoie Road, along Hwy 27, to Camille Road will be isolated and shut off for a water main repair.

The repair is estimated to take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes if there are no issues, according to the parish.

