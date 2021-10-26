Tax continuation for Beauregard Health Unit on November 13 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Medical care and making healthy choices are important for a long, active life.

The Parish Health Unit is key to achieve that for many, but its future will depend on voters.

In Beauregard Parish they are celebrating 100 years of services from the health unit which opened here in 1921. The health unit did close from 1925 to 1940 due to financial difficulties during the war and Great Depression.

Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh is the medical director of the State Office of Public Health for this area which is Region 5. She says the health unit here now offers a wide range of services. One big one is for women and infant and children.

“That program, we see an average of 762 clients a month at that health unit there which is a lot. We provide breast feeding support, nutrition education, we do healthy food demonstrations ,” said Cavanaugh.

Immunizations are another major service.

“Including lots of immunizations for under and uninsured people. Also, we do flu vaccines for anybody for no out of pocket cost,” she said.

Police Jury President Mike Harper says an existing property tax is up for renewal November 13.

“Last year’s election the proposition was actually defeated, so it will be back on the ballot this year for the people to decide if they want to continue this level of service for the people of Beauregard Parish,” he said.

Harper says if continued the property tax costs the average landowner about $25 a year.

Harper says 120 people a day visit the Beauregard Health Unit. He calls it everyone’s “Best Care Resource.”

