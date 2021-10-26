50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Knights earn spot in 2021 ACEL State Championship

By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a 28-22 semifinal win over John Paul the Great Academy, the Southwest Louisiana HomeSchool Knights punched their ticket to the 2021 ACEL 8-Man Football State Championship. The Knights will be making their fifth-ever trip to the title game and will face Berchmans Academy at Tioga High School on Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Berchmans Academy, hails from Grand Coteau and is undefeated (8-0) on the season, including a 28-6 win over SWLA HomeSchool on Sept. 11. It is the Knights’ lone loss on the year.

The Knights clinched a spot in the title game thanks to a standout performance from senior quarterback Nicholas Manuel. In the semifinal win, Manuel threw for a season-high four touchdowns and 243 yards on just nine completions. Manuel has totaled 1,006 total yards and 21 touchdowns in just nine games this season. He also leads the team in tackles with 55.

Running back Sam Dotson and wide receiver Sam Dotson have also been standouts this year for the Knights as the duo has combined for over 1,560 yards and 24 touchdowns. The pair has also been key in the secondary as Pickle leads the team with five interceptions and Dotson has the most solo tackles with 43.

