SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2021.

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Marcal David Broussard, 54, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Kevin Mack Pollard Jr., 27, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Gary LaKeith Williams, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Blake Townsend, 32, Oakdale: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Frakovi Hosea Williams, 41, Magnolia, MS: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitney Anthony Leon, 42, Lafayette: Second-degree battery; instate detainer.

Jacques Semon Verdin, 35, Stafford, TX: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Lionel Demonte Lebine, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.

Ismael Hernandez Lujan III, 40, El Paso, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jonathan Ryan Janise, 31, Lake Charles: Speeding.

Edgar Russell Crain Jr., 55, Vinton: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana.

Allison Chantel Sturlese, 32, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; instate detainer; mischief; probation violation.

Rodney Earl Curry, 35, Houston, TX: Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Trevon Donte Chenier, 28, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Devan Kade Broussard, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges).

Javon Darrius Schoffied, 29, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Keliyn Terel Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); violations of protective orders (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Jessica Marie Oquain, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kirkland Demetri Alexander, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; aggravated cruelty to animals; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Heather Renee Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with force.

Dustin Ray Meaux, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 35, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

