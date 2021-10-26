Southland Conference announces brackets for SLC Basketball Tip-Off Event

FRISCO, Texas – Following a blind lottery ball draw by Commissioner Tom Burnett, the Southland Conference revealed the brackets for the 2022 Southland Basketball Tip-Off Event on Monday afternoon.

Click here to purchase tickets for the six-day event, held at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas, Jan. 3-8. This event will provide three additional games on each team’s schedule that will count as non-conference games. The women will compete over three days Jan. 3-5, and the men will participate Jan. 6-8. A champion will be crowned for one women’s and one men’s team that wins all three games.

All-day general admission tickets are $20, and there is a group rate of $15 for 10 or more.

The 24-game slate will open at 11 a.m. CT Monday with New Orleans and Northwestern State, followed by a matchup of Lone Star State foes in HBU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:30 p.m. The evening contests feature three of the top four teams in the women’s basketball preseason poll with No. 3 UIW taking on No. 4 Nicholls at 5 p.m. and preseason favorite Southeastern facing McNeese at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s portion tips off with Southeastern and HBU at 11 a.m. Thursday while game two at 1:30 p.m. provides a preview to a January 30 game on ESPNU between New Orleans and McNeese. Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi take the court at 5 p.m., and Thursday’s nightcap features Nicholls taking on UIW at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

WOMEN’S TIP-OFF SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 1 – New Orleans vs Northwestern State (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 2 – HBU vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 3 – Nicholls vs. UIW (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 4 – McNeese vs. Southeastern (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Seventh-Place Game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth-Place Game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Third-Place Game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – First-Place Game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

MEN’S TIP-OFF SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 1 – Southeastern vs. HBU (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 2 – New Orleans vs. McNeese (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 3 – Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 4 – Nicholls vs. UIW (ESPN+)

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Seventh-Place Game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth-Place Game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Third-Place Game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – First-Place Game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

