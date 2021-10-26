50/50 Thursdays
Saints grab a win on a dreadful night in Seattle

Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather gross, the football not pretty, but the Saints found a way to grab a win in Seattle, 13-10.

Newly signed kicker, Brian Johnson, delivered the game-winning points with a 33-yard field goal.

The Saints scored their one and only touchdown in the first half, that came courtesy of a Jameis Winston to Alvin Kamara, 13-yard touchdown. That gave the Saints a halftime lead, 10-7.

Kamara had 30 touches in the contest. 20 rushes, 10 receptions, totaling 179 yards on the night.

Things looked bleak early for the Black and Gold in this contest. Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf on an 84-yard touchdown at the 10:22 mark of the first quarter.

There was a ton of contact between Metcalf and Marshon Lattimore, but no penalty was called.

The Saints improve to 4-2 on the season. Seahawks dropped to 2-5.

