National alcohol shortage may re-ignite panic buying

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Supply chain issues are impacting the alcohol supply in the U.S. This is making alcohol more expensive and more difficult for bars and liquor stores to get.

“I have so many empty shelves. In the two years of doing this, I’ve never seen anything like this,” gas station chain owner Ali Ali said.

Local businesses are being hit hard by the national alcohol shortage.

“We’re going into the holiday season, so this is where I’m going to sell most of my liquor. Especially with Mardi Gras coming up, I can’t have these things out of stock,” said Ashley Roza, owner of Lake Street Liquor.

Disruptions related to the pandemic are affecting the global supply chain. Because of that, we are seeing nationwide shortages of many common products including alcohol.

“These are issues that aren’t just we can’t get the product. This obviously goes up and effects the entire supply chain,” Roza said.

Although, local liquor store owners say it’s not necessarily an alcohol shortage, but a glass shortage that is causing the problem.

“With the glass shortage even though there may be juice, they have to wait for the glass,” Roza said.

She adds that her distributors say their main problem getting alcohol out to customers is the labor shortage. This is not only affecting liquor stores, but most businesses nationwide.

Roza says many of their popular products are on back-order.

“We’re months out on certain things like high-end champagnes for example.”

“The holidays are coming up, so that was my big question last week was- okay, I know we can’t get it right now, but projecting, what are we gonna be able to have for Christmas because that will effect us,” Roza said.

She says she doesn’t think this is an easy or quick fix, but thinks we will be seeing this shortage for a while because of the backlog it has caused.

“This is something that’s gonna be going on for a while, because everyone’s playing catch-up,” Roza said.

Roza and Ali both agree that they are seeing the shortages mainly in anything that is created in a glass bottle, imported alcohol, and anything that requires an aging process, such as bourbon and tequila.

Ali adds that he is having other shortages in his gas station that have stemmed from the glass shortage. Most notably, he said he has been having shortages of the premade glass Starbucks coffee drinks, and that when he does get the shipments in, they go quickly.

Ali also says that many of the distributors have tried to make up for these shortages, and says they are doing the best they can, since the shortages are also affecting them. He said recently one of the main distributors made holiday packs, along with sending what they have.

Roza says there have been shifts in shortages, such as an aluminum shortage during the beginning of the pandemic, effecting alcohol production and sales. But she says no matter what the shortage shifts to next, the demand for alcohol isn’t changing.

“There’s still a demand for alcohol and it has increased,” Roza said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.