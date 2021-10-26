50/50 Thursdays
McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers named SLC Defensive Player of the Week

McNeese DE Isaiah Chambers
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas – Following a standout performance in Saturday’s 28-20 win over No. 16 Incarnate Word, McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers has been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Chambers, a graduate student from Houston, tallied a career-high four of the Cowboys’ 10 sacks in the game, the most for the Cowboys since recording a school record 12 sacks against Texas State in the 1998 season. Individually, it’s the most since Chris Livings set a school record with five QB sacks versus Abilene Christian on October 6, 2018.

As a unit, Chambers and the defense held UIW to a season-low 20 points and just 33 net rushing yards, the lowest amount of rushing yards allowed by the McNeese defense this season.

With his four sacks, Chambers now has a league-leading 6.5 on the season which also ranks him 16th in the FCS. He’s recorded 13 sacks in 14 games as a Cowboy and is 2 ½ away from breaking into the school’s career top 10 list.

Chambers and the Cowboys will be back in action on Saturday when they visit Southeastern who is led by reigning Walter Peyton Award winner, quarterback Cole Kelley, who was named this week’s offensive player of the week while HBU’s Tyson Thompson garnered special teams honors.

The weekly award is the first for Chambers this season and third in his McNeese career. It’s also the sixth weekly selection for a Cowboy this season.

Southland weekly award winners are presented by GEICO and are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

