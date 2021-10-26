McNeese students wins big following impressive field goal.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is homecoming season here in Southwest Louisiana!

McNeese State University just wrapped up its homecoming celebrations.

And one student ended the week on the right foot!

Anna Broussard, a sophomore at McNeese, worked double duty, kicking the field goal while serving on the homecoming court.

“They came in and asked, they actually asked the guy to do the field goal kick for the chance to win Coca-Cola, and then the guy was like, no I don’t really want to do that,” she said. “And I said, well, heck, I want to do it, so I raise my hand. She was like, okay, let’s go. So I took off my suit jacket, stripped my heels off, and shredded down the field barefoot.”

Broussard’s winning kick earned her more than just bragging rights — she also wins free coke products for a year.

“I won a year’s supply of Coca-Cola products,” she said. “So I’m not sure if that’s just Coke or Dr. Pepper or Sprite, or something like that. My friend did some research, and it said that you could get milk and stuff like that. I said, well, I’ll see when I go, but I have to go down to like the coke supplier of Lake Charles.”

I asked her what was going through her mind at that moment.

“I was actually nervous that I was not going to make it, so I remembered one thing that my dad always told me when I was playing sports in high school, just take a deep breath and envision it going in, and that’s exactly what I did, and it went in.”

The sophomore at McNeese, took to social media sharing photos on Sunday, writing in part, quote, “Also, @mcneesefootball I’m still waiting on my kicker scholarship.”

This was Anna’s first homecoming, she said her dad didn’t actually get to watch her make the field goal but heard “it’s good” when she made it in, and she says it brought a little tear to his eye because he was so happy for her.

