50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The article begins below. Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man has been accused of slapping a Monroe police officer unprovoked.

According to an arrest report, it happened in the 1800 block of Grammont Street on the night of Oct. 24.

A Monroe police officer said he was driving through when Troy Davis waved him down.

The officer wrote that Davis approached his driver-side window, said, “What’s up, man,” and then slapped the officer in the face.

Davis followed that up with, “F--- the police,” as he began walking away, the officer reported.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms likely Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
The repair is estimated to take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes if there are no issues,...
Water to be shut down from Jimmy Savoie to Camille in Cameron for repair
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 26, 2021