LCCP at Iowa named week nine’s TDL Game of the Week

The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Iowa for the Jackets’ matchup against LCCP.
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Iowa for the Jackets’ matchup against LCCP.

It’s the fifth all-time meeting between the schools with LCCP leading the series three games to one.

Iowa will play in yet another TDL Game of the Week as the Jackets aim to stay unbeaten. Iowa improved to 8-0 following a 31-28 win over Westlake last week. Running back Ronald Young led the Jacket offense last week with 48 yards and two touchdowns.

LCCP, meanwhile, has battled back from a 2-3 start to post a three-game winning streak and is now just one win away from a fourth straight district title. In the Blazers’ 60-35 win over Jennings, the Blazers posted over 500 yards of offense.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

