Lacassine tenant finds man living in apartment attic

Gregory Bonnette, 33
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of living in the attic of an apartment without the knowledge of the owner or tenant, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Hwy 101 in Lacassine in reference to the incident on Oct. 25, 2021.

Deputies say a tenant living in the apartment saw Gregory Bonnette, 33, drop from the attic into their apartment and flee once he realized someone was home.

Bonnette was later arrested and booked into the parish jail on two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says this is the 21st time Bonnette has been arrested.

