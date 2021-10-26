First Alert Forecast: Storms likely Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected it was a foggy start to the day Tuesday, but it is less certain whether or not we will see a repeat Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Wednesday only reaching the low 70s.

A strong cold front will move through SWLA Wednesday and this will bring a line of strong storms into our area, a few of which could be severe. Rain will likely begin before sunrise and continue off and on until the front arrives in the afternoon. The worst weather is likely between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Damaging winds is the primary concern as far as severe weather, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s. And it is looking more likely that many areas could reach the 40s for morning lows!

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! We will begin to warm by Sunday into next week, but not as warm as the past week has been.

The long range computer models do show another significant front next week, but that is still over a week away and subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

