FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy start with another warm day ahead; strong storms Wednesday ahead of a cold front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fog has returned and will make for a tricky commute as visibilities are down to zero in some locations this morning, so make sure you carve out some extra time for the commute to work or school this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 AM and once the fog lifts, not much in the way of sunshine will return as clouds dominate most of the day. Highs this afternoon top out in the lower to middle 80s and rain chances remain less than 20%.

A few showers are possible today, mainly toward the evening and overnight hours as southeasterly winds pull an abundance of Gulf moisture up over the state in advance of our cold front tomorrow. The chance of rain will continue to increase through the day tomorrow, with the risk of stronger storms arriving by late-morning and into the afternoon hours ahead of the front.

The squall line of storms that will move through will have the capability of producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain that could lead to localized street flooding and even an isolated tornado. It will be important to stay weather aware tomorrow, especially by the lunch hour. The majority of the rain and storms will be gone by your drive home later in the afternoon as conditions continue to improve through the evening as temperatures drop into the 50s overnight.

Thursday will be rather windy as northwesterly winds gust up to around 30 mph at times through the day, drawing down cooler and drier air through the day with lots of sunshine. Highs only reach the 70s and lows Friday morning dip even lower into the lower 50s. A long stint of pleasant fall air will hang around through the holiday weekend with lows Saturday morning dipping into the upper 40s with highs in the 70s through Halloween. Another front late next week will keep the fall feel in place through the longer-range forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.