Fatal Sulphur railroad accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A railroad accident in Sulphur takes the life of another person.

“I heard some sirens going on, and I thought they kind of sounded far away,” said resident, Peggy Stark. “I thought that it must have been no where close around here, and then I didn’t hear them anymore.”

According to the Sulphur Police Department, a victim was struck and killed by a train between the intersections of North Claiborne and East Crocker street.

“We got a call in reference to a male subject that had been struck by an east-bound Amtrak train,” said Major Jason Gully with the Sulphur Police Department.

We spoke with several resident’s in the area who said police worked the scene throughout Sunday night into Monday morning.

“I just went on and went to bed, and this morning when I got up it was all over the place that someone had died at the railroad tracks,” Stark said.

Authorities confirm the victim was a Hispanic male.

“Officers got on the scene and the male was deceased, and right now we are working with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office to identify the subject,” Gully said.

Stark has lived close to this railroad crossing for several years. She said these accidents make her extra cautious.

“Yes, they do now. I feel leery going over them,” Stark said.

This case is actively under investigation.

