Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 26, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 25.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 460 new cases.

· 16 new deaths.

· 323 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 31 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 27 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 11 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

State

Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By Nick Gremillion
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss “his decision” on the statewide mask mandate at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 25, 2021

Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 22, 2021

Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 21, 2021

Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers

Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave.

National

FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines

Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now, boosters are only for people 65 and older and certain at-risk groups.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 20, 2021

Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 19, 2021

Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages

Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began last year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.