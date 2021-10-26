Authorities searching for man accused of stealing from Ragley businesses
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the Ragley area.
The suspect is believed to have targeted multiple local businesses in Ragley.
He is known to drive a dark-colored Ford F150.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them in any of the following ways:
- Calling 337-463-3281
- Using the Crime Stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372
- Submitting a tip through their website beauregardparishsheriff.org
- Or texting anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.