Authorities searching for man accused of stealing from Ragley businesses

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the Ragley area.

The suspect is believed to have targeted multiple local businesses in Ragley.

He is known to drive a dark-colored Ford F150.

Autoplay Caption

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them in any of the following ways:

Calling 337-463-3281

Using the Crime Stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372

Submitting a tip through their website beauregardparishsheriff.org

Or texting anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.