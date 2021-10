Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Sulphur, according to Sulphur Police.

The incident happened on the train tracks at the intersection of West Verdine and North Crocker Streets around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2021.

More details will be released as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.