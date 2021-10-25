SWLA early voting locations for Nov. 13 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced early voting for the Nov. 13 elections begins Saturday, Oct. 30 and continues through Nov. 6, excluding Halloween (Oct. 31).

Residents in Southwest Louisiana looking to vote early can do so in person at their parish’s Registrar of Voter’s office or at other designated locations.

You can find what’s on your ballot HERE.

Allen Parish

· Allen Parish Registrar of Voters office, 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin 70655, 337-639-4966.

Beauregard Parish

· Registrar of Voters, 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder 70634-4050, 337-463-7955.

Calcasieu Parish

· Calcasieu Registrar of Voter’s Office, 1000 Ryan St. Rm #7, Lake Charles 70601-5250, 337-721-4000.

· Sulphur Law Enforcement Building, 500 N. Huntington St., Sulphur 70663, 337-721-4000.

· Dynamic Fitness, 602 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles 70611, 337-721-4000.

Cameron Parish

· Cameron West Annex, 148 Smith Circle, Cameron 70631-0001, 337-775-5493.

· Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Hwy., Grand Lake 70607, 337-775-5493.

· Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St., Hackberry 70645, 337-775-5493.

Jeff Davis Parish

· 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jenning 70546-5361, 337-824-0834.

Vernon Parish

· 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville 71446-4330, 337-239-3690.

