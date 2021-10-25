SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 24, 2021.

Christopher Bernard Faniel, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; resisting an officer with force.

Darrell Deray Johnson Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Trevis Dwayne Levine, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Felicia Marie Alger, 36, Panama City, FL: Kidnaping.

Kirk Collins Labiche Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons.

Steven Lynn Amburgey, 44, Westlake: Theft under $25,000 (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges.

Dennis Ray Hillery, 29, Vinton: Contempt of court; third offense DWI; operating vehicle while under suspension; vehicular negligent injuring; ignition interlock device offense; passing a parked emergency vehicle; no seat belt.

Carlos Gabriel Diaz, 33, Dayton, TX: Third offense DWI; careless operation.

Jerry Marquis Marcicle, 19, Sulphur: Burglary.

Jarren Sidney Kieffer, 24, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; money laundering.

Jasmin Elise Carmouche, 23, New Orleans: Money laundering.

Carl Lee Gray, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse (3 charges).

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Marcal David Broussard, 54, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Kevin Mack Pollard Jr., 27, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Gary La’Keith Williams, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana.

