Nov. 13 Election: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local state senate race and four statewide constitutional amendments will be among the items on the ballot when Louisiana voters head to the poll on Nov. 13.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 9, the election was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ida.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, excluding Sunday, Oct. 31.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, excluding Sunday, Oct. 31.

STATEWIDE

CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) -- Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)

CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) -- Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))

CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) -- Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)

CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) -- Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))



ALLEN PARISH

Parishwide Proposition -- 10.81 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), levy a ten and eighty-one hundredths (10.81) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $1,351,250 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation, construction, improvement, renovation and support of the Allen Parish Library and its branches?



BEAUREGARD PARISH

PW Prop. No. 1 of 2 (Health Unit/Public Health) -- 2.42 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of two and forty-two hundredths (2.42) mills (the “Tax”) (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for one entire year being $684,000) on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, with the proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used to acquire, construct, improve, maintain and/or operate the public health units and other related public health activities in the Parish, said millage to represent an eighteen hundredths of a mill (.18) increase over the 2.24 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009?

PW Prop. No. 2 of 2 (War Memorial Civic Center) -- 1.25 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of one and twenty-five hundredths (1.25) mills (the “Tax”) on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $353,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, with the proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated solely and used exclusively for the purpose of constructing improvements to and maintaining and/or operating the first USO known as the War Memorial Civic Center on South Pine Street, DeRidder, Louisiana, said millage to represent a seven hundredths of a mill (.07) increase over the 1.18 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

South Beauregard Recreation District No. 2 -- 10.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 12 Yrs. Shall South Beauregard Recreation District No. 2 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 10.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $911,202.22 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of twelve (12) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supporting parks, playgrounds, a multi-purpose recreation/community center and other recreational facilities in the District, together with the necessary furnishings, equipment and programs therefor?



CALCASIEU PARISH

State Senator – 27th Senatorial District Dustin Granger (DEM) Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (REP) Jeremy Stine (REP)

Parishwide Law Enforcement District -- 1/4% S&U Tax Renewal - Sheriff - 10 Yrs. Shall the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement District be authorized to renew, levy and continue to collect a tax of one-quarter (1/4%) percent upon the sale at retail, the use, the consumption, the distribution, the storage for use or consumption, and the lease or rental, of each item or article of tangible personal property and on all sales of services, as defined by law, an estimated $16,200,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year, for a period of ten (10) years, with said renewal beginning on October 1, 2023 and expiring on September 30, 2033, and after paying reasonable and necessary costs/expenses of collecting and administering the tax, the proceeds to be utilized for the purpose of maintaining salary levels for deputies and providing future cost of living adjustments, funding drug education programs (such as D.A.R.E.) in our schools, maintaining funding levels in personnel and equipment for Narcotics, Patrol, Detective Divisions, funding operations for the Calcasieu Parish Jail and providing substance abuse and other counseling programs, and maintaining operating reserves as well as providing additional funding for the District?

Town of Iowa -- 1/2% S&U Tax Renewal - M&TC - Perp. Shall the Town of Iowa, Louisiana (the “Town”) pursuant to Article VI, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to renew levy and collection of a sales and use tax of one-half percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”), previously authorized at an election held on October 22, 2011, in perpetuity beginning July 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with collections from the levy of the Tax estimated to be $430,669.00 for one entire year, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the following purposes: flood control maintenance and flood control improvements; economic development activities; capital improvements and maintenance to the Town Hall and Town Park situated in the Town of Iowa?



CAMERON PARISH

Only state items on the ballot.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Only state items on the ballot

VERNON PARISH

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3 Shane Jeane (REP) John McMahon (REP) Isaac Riley (REP) Christopher Kyle Willis (NOPTY)

PW Proposition (Courthouse and Jail) -- 2.26 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a tax not to exceed two and twenty-six hundredths (2.26) mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $336,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Courthouse and jail, the Judicial Building and Parish Government Building of the Parish, said tax to be in addition to any other taxes now authorized to be levied by the Parish for such purposes?

Road District No. One Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 5.27 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. One, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and twenty-seven hundredths (5.27) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (the City of Leesville excepted) (an estimated $126,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. One Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2.09 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. One, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a two and nine hundredths (2.09) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (the City of Leesville excepted) (an estimated $50,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Two Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 13.26 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Two, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a thirteen and twenty-six hundredths (13.26) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $186,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Two Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2.04 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Two, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a two and four hundredths (2.04) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $28,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 11.89 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $128,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a forty-four hundredths of a mill (.44) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.45 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 4.77 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a four and seventy-seven hundredths (4.77) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $51,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent an eighteen hundredths of a mill (.18) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.59 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Road District No. Four Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 5.77 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Four, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and seventy-seven hundredths (5.77) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (the City of Leesville excepted) (an estimated $89,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a seventeen hundredths of a mill (.17) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5.60 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Road District No. Four Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2.32 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Four, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a two and thirty-two hundredths (2.32) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (the City of Leesville excepted) (an estimated $36,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a seven hundredths of a mill (.07) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 2.25 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Road District No. Six Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 15.75 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Six, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a fifteen and seventy-five hundredths (15.75) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $67,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Six Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2.10 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Road District No. Six, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a two and ten hundredths (2.10) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $9,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?



