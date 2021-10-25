McNeese holds 67th annual rodeo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 67th annual rodeo at the Burton Coliseum beginning Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

There will be a special Halloween rodeo on Thursday which is free and begins at 7:30 p.m.

The competition begins on Friday, Oct. 29, with the slack at noon and performances at 7:30 p.m. and resumes Saturday, Oct. 30, with the slack at 9 a.m. and performances at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the McNeese Rodeo are $10 and admission is free for children ages 5 and under. McNeese students get in free with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

For more information about the McNeese Rodeo, you can call 475-5690.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

