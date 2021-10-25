McNeese faces must win at Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After pulling off an upset Saturday against UIW, McNeese will head to Hammond to face Southeastern as the Cowboys look to make major headway in the Southland Conference.

“They are a very talented team, a very well-coached team, the number eight team in the country right now as they currently sit,” Head Coach Frank Wilson said. “But I like our Cowboys, I like the way we have been currently playing in the last three weeks and I think our team is hungry I think our team goal is to be able to compete for a conference championship and there’s no way around it, it goes through Hammond no different than it went through San Antonio and those were the two teams that have beaten us that remained on our schedule. There’s no way to the conference championship except through Southeastern so we look forward to it. Our team is eager to play them.”

For the second week in a row, the Pokes’ defense will have their hands full facing a high-powered offense led by an elite quarterback. This week they’ll see defending Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley, who leads the FCS in with 430 yards of total offense per game.

“I think he’s equally as if not more dangerous than (Cameron) Ward,” Wilson said. “He can beat you with his arm, he can take what you give him. He can take it down the field if you allow that to happen, and we forced him to run and proved that he could do that as well. He’s a big man but he has the mobility to extend plays and to pick up yards to where you’d think that’s not something he would want to do. It’s not by design for him to rush for 100 yards but if the opportunity presents itself, he’s shown the ability to do so.”

Offensively, McNeese leaned on its ground game vs. UIW. While that formula proves to be a winning one for the Pokes, expect a more balanced attack vs. the Lions.

“We threw for 250+ yards or so last time we played them, only rushed for 120 maybe and so we did find some opportunities in the pass game,” Wilson said. “I think formationally, we can get ourselves in positions that we want to be in to be able to find opportunities that we need against this opponent.

If the Cowboys want to contend for a Southland Championship, coming away with a win in Hammond this weekend is a must.

