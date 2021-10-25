50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week after 31-17 loss to Ole Miss

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday, Oct. 25 recapping the Tigers 31-17 loss to No. 10 Ole Miss as the Tigers enter their bye week before taking on Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Coach Orgeron stated that it will be a light week of practice entering the bye week and stated that they will not be in pads all week, they gone eight straight weeks and there are a lot of nagging injuries. “Our guys are beat up,” Orgeron said.

Coach O states that his coaching staff and players are still well motivated and thinks it will be a strong finish to the season.

Since 2016, with the Tigers coming off a bye week they have played Alabama each time and are 1-3 and have been outscored 104-56.

Against Ole Miss the Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) struggled outside of the opening drive of the game that resulted in a 9-play 90-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard run by Ty-Davis Price to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU allowed 470 yards of total offense to Matt Corral and the Rebels offense including 266 yards rushing on the ground. The Tigers struggled to get anything going on the ground against Ole Miss as they only produced 77 yards, just one week after the Tigers rushed for over 300 yards against the Florida Gators.

Coach O was asked about making halftime adjustments and why they haven’t been made till later and Coach Orgeron stated that we can’t wait till the half and sometimes that happens and other times it’s not.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Tigers and Coach Orgeron stated that Anthony Bradford will miss the remainder of the season, safety Major Burns is still out and Cordale Flott will be out this week and hopefully will be back next week. Cam Wire should be ready this week and Chasen Hines should be ready for Alabama.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Cowboys upset No. 16 UIW 28-20
McNeese upset win over No. 16 UIW recap #McNeese 10.23.21
#McNeese UIW Preview 10.20.21
#McNeese UIW Preview 10.20.21
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
LSU upsets No. 20 Florida, 49-42, behind record-setting rushing performance, 4 INTs