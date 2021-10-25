FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to the workweek; next cold front arrives mid-week

Out the Door (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast will start off with another round of pesky fog for the morning commute as temperatures range from the upper 60s to near 70 at sunrise. This fog should lift by mid-morning leaving the area with quite a bit of sunshine today and light breezes as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Humidity values won’t be skyrocketing just yet, so the heat index this afternoon with only be a few degrees above the actual air temperatures, although much warmer than we should be seeing for late October.

Rain Chances (KPLC)

Rain chances will hold off a couple more days before our next storm system arrives Wednesday. This will mean another warm and bit muggier day ahead for Tuesday as winds turn back onshore. Temperatures tomorrow will again top out in the middle 80s with the best chance of any rain tomorrow coming toward the evening hours with a few showers. The front will begin to move through the state by Wednesday afternoon, sending the chance of rain up along with the threat of some stronger to possibly severe storms as the line moves through by afternoon.

Wednesday Cold Front (KPLC)

The Storm Prediction Center has a low threat of severe weather highlighted across most of South Louisiana for Wednesday, with the main threat coming toward the afternoon hours as the front moves through. The exact arrival time of the storms will become a bit clearer over the next 24 hours, but go ahead now and be prepared for the possibility of some strong to severe storms along the squall line. Strong damaging winds along with an isolated tornado will be a threat with the line of storms with the line of storms moving through fairly quickly, coming to an end by early evening.

Severe threat Wednesday (KPLC)

Temperatures begin to drop quickly behind the front, bottoming out in the upper 50s by Thursday morning. A stretch of quiet weather returns behind the cold front for several days, with a nice stint of cooler drier air in place that will continue through the Halloween weekend. A few mornings with feature lows in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the 70s. After Wednesday, no additional threat of rain returns until at least the latter part of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.