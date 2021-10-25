First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Wednesday with storms likely

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected it was a foggy start to the day Monday and we may see a repeat of the fog Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain warm with lows overnight only reaching the mid to upper 60s, and that is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will see the same weather of the past few days with mostly clear skies and little chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s, and with the humidity the heat index will reach the low 90s!

A strong cold front will move through SWLA Wednesday and this will likely bring a line of strong storms into our area, a few of which could be severe. The greater risk of severe weather looks to be east of here and occurs after the front has moved through SWLA. I am increasing the rain chance to 80%. Rain will likely begin before sunrise and continue off and on until the front arrives in the afternoon.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s. And it is looking more likely that many areas could reach the 40s for morning lows!

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! We will begin to warm by Sunday into next week, but not as warm as the past week has been.

The long range computer models do not show another significant front next week, but a weaker one may arrive and keep our weather near normal.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

